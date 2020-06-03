Calendar for Thu., Jun. 4, 2020

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will have an 8th grade car parade on this Thursday June 4th

At the school. Families with their students will drive around the school and be cheered on by K8 teachers and staff. There will be stops for certificates and gifts but everyone will need to remain in their car. Wearing masks and social distancing are required. The event gets underway at 1pm this Thursday. Lineup is in the back parking lot and the bus driveway. The parade will wrap around the back of the school

Madras High School and Bridges High School modified graduation is scheduled for Saturday June 13th at Madras High School between the PAC and the stadium starting at 9am. Graduates and their families will share a vehicle to drive up and receive a diploma.

The 509J school district meal program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays. For a list of meal sites and times, you can visit kwso dot org and click on “YOUTH MEALS.” The meal program has been extended to run through August 31st.

Temporary repairs have been completed on the Schoolie Water System. Those on the Schoolie System do still have a boil water order in effect. Anyone on the Schoolie Water System needs to bring tap water to a rolling boil for three minutes OR used bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Tribal Social Services – is open weekdays 8am to noon. For Social Services or to make an appointment for Commodities, you can call 541-553-3422

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now open 10am – 2pm Monday thru Friday.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive through window and ATM area open weekdays from 10am until 2pm. During that time they can take payments and cash checks in the drive through.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is looking for input on priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO dot ORG.

Warm Springs Housing Authority has received funding for privately owned Senior Home emergency repairs. Each home owner can receive a one-time emergency home repair not to exceed $3,000. Applications will be accepted this month. Applications can be picked up at WSHA or emailed by request. Each application must be fully completed including all income verifications and returned to Housing no later than June 30th. This is limited funding so only the completed applications will be screened and prioritized for health and safety issues.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days and all associated activities are cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pi-Ume-Sha was scheduled for June 26th thru the 28th.

The Warm Springs 4th of July Parade, Community BBQ and Family Games are all cancelled. The Big Fireworks display will take place but families and individuals are asked to social distance to watch the show.

We Count Oregon invites you to a “Census & Sovereignty” event online on Tuesday June 9th at noon with Se-ah-dom Edmo and Delson Supptah. You can register for the event at the We Count Oregon Facebook page. You can also listen to the event live on KWSO 91.9 FM

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services. Make sure you are counted Warm Springs! The Community Calendar exclusively on 91.9 FM KWSO.