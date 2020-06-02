Calendar for Wed., Jun. 3, 2020

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Baked Halibut with linguini pasta and roasted squash. Meals are available for pick up or delivery on Monday, Wednesday & Friday each week between 11am and 1pm.

The 509J school district meal program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays. For a list of meal sites and times, you can visit kwso dot org and click on “YOUTH MEALS.” The meal program has been extended to run through August 31st.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will have an 8th grade car parade on this Thursday June 4th at the school. Families with their students will drive around the school and be cheered on by K8 teachers and staff. Wearing masks and social distancing are required. There will be stops for certificates and gifts but everyone will need to remain in their car. The event gets underway at 1pm this Thursday. Lineup is in the back parking lot and the bus driveway. The parade will wrap around the back of the school.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness.

The Warm Springs Work Experience Development Department is not accepting any more inquiries for the Constructions Trades Online Training class. If you have made contact regarding the class but have not done an intake yet – please text Melinda Poitra at 541-460-1245 with your name and contact information or else email her at melinda.poitra@wstribes.org

The DHS office in Warm Springs is closed until further notice, If you need assistance with TANF and SNAP benefits call Madras DHS 541-475-6131. You can also apply online You can find the LINK on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG.

Join KWSO and We Count Oregon for a live virtual event to Indigenize the Census. You can watch the livestream or listen to KWSO for the live broadcast of “Census and Sovereignty” on Tuesday June 9th from Noon ‘til 1. You can register now. Find the link on today’s CALENDAR on our website

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out today. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue ONLINE

Due to the small predicted return of spring chinook to the Deschutes river – the Off Reservation Fish and Wildlife Committee has decided to limit the fishery at Sherars Falls. Fishing will be open from dawn until dusk each week from Thursday to Saturday through June 30th. Wild fish must be released but hatchery salmon with no adipose fin may be kept for subsistence use.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. “BE COUNTED WARM SPRINGS” – a reminder from 91.9 FM KWSO!