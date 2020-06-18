Energy Assistance (Deadline to apply 6/30/20)

An Energy Bill Assistance Program is now being offered by Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services.

The can help with electric bills up to $300.

To qualify you must have a child living in your home (0-18 years old) and you must be low income and or currently be receiving TANF (Food Stamps).

Please submit your original and most recent electric bill to Tara Moody at the CPS Office. Call 541-553-3209 or email tara.moody@wstribes.org. You can download the flyer HERE

This is a first come – first served grant fund opportunity until funds are depleted. Applications will be accepted until June 30, 2020.