KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 19, 2020

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Shepard’s Pie with sweet potatoes and salad. Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

The 509J school district Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals again this morning. You can see the locations and times at the school district website.

Today and again next Friday between 11am – 2pm, the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee will recognize people who have already participated in the 2020 census. If you have filled out the paper form and mailed it in or done the census online – you can pick up a thank you gift and lunch at the Community Center, the Simnasho Longhouse or the Seekseequa Fire Hall. This will be drive through style and everyone is encouraged to wear masks.

The theme of the Jefferson County Library Summer Reading Program this year is “Imagine Your Story!” On Monday, Summer Reading Program kids are distributed at the 509-J Free Meal Sites. The kits will contain a book or craft kits. Learn more ONLINE at JCLD dot ORG

A Victim Impact Panel will be held next Tuesday at the Warm Springs Baptist Church from 6-7:30pm. You can contact Sarah Frank for more information at 541-553-3205. The Victim Impact Panel is held the 4th Tuesday of each month. https://kwso.org/?p=12477

Warm Springs Tribal Council will be distributing Gift Bags to commemorate the signing of the Treaty of 1855, Thursday, June 25th starting at 10am outside their offices at the Tribal Administration Building. Tribal Members are asked to drive up to receive a gift bag. Face masks are required. Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days in Warm Springs and all associated activities are cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Native American Finance Officers Association is offering career prep and personal finance skills for free this summer. Career Basics is a free online program for Native you and young professionals ages 18-26. To learn more – email EDUCATION AT N A F O A dot ORG education@nafoa.org.

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth for the next session, beginning in September. YouthBuild will hold its first information session virtually on Tuesday, June 23. After this, the sessions should be held in person at the YouthBuild center in Sisters. To schedule to participate in the June 23 virtual session, call Briana at 928-274-2128. The in-person sessions will then be on the following Tuesdays at YouthBuild in Sisters: July 21st and August 25th; and September 1st, 8th and 15th.

Registration has begun for COCC’s Summer Term for Adult Basic Skills Class. Due to Covid-19, clases will be offered through a combination of remote and online instruction. Essential Communication class will be Monday and Wednesday afternoons and Essentials of Math will be Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. To learn more and sign up email jjudd@cocc.edu or call the ABS office at: 541-504-2950

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.