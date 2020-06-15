KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 16, 2020

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

The Schoolie Flat Water System boil water order is lifted. Residents can resume normal use of tap water.

The 509J school district Emergency Closure Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays. The program will continue on the same schedule through the month of June. The Summer Meal Program will run in July and August.

The Jefferson County Library’s Summer Reading Program theme this year is “Imagine Your Story” and let your imagination soar! Reading is a great summer pastime and if you keep track of the books you read – you qualify for prizes. Learn more ONLINE at JCLD dot ORG.

Indian Head Casino will reopen with modified operations on this Thursday morning, June 18th.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. The Warm Springs community has historically been undercounted by the Census. Do your part to make sure we all let the census know that we are here and WE COUNT. This Friday and Next Friday the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee will have a drive thru recognition for people who have done the Census for their household. If you have filled out the paper form and mailed it in or done the census online – you can pick up a thank you gift and lunch. The Census Thank You events will be from 11am – 2pm in the parking lots at the Community Center, the Simnasho Longhouse or the Seekseequa Fire Hall. If you haven’t done your Census yet – get it done by Friday to get a thank you item.

Registration has begun for COCC’s Summer Term for Adult Basic Skills Class. Due to Covid-19, clases will be offered through a combination of remote and online instruction. Essential Communication class will be Monday and Wednesday afternoons and Essentials of Math will be Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. To learn more and sign up email jjudd@cocc.edu – that is two j’s and two d’s or call the ABS office at: 541-504-2950

Warm Springs Housing Authority has received funding for privately owned Senior Home emergency repairs. Each home owner can receive a one-time emergency home repair not to exceed $3,000. Applications will be accepted this month. Applications can be picked up at WSHA or emailed by request. Each application must be fully completed including all income verifications and returned to Housing no later than June 30th. This is limited funding so only the completed applications will be screened and prioritized for health and safety issues.

The Movin’ Mountains exercise and weight loss program has been extended for 2 months. Final weigh-ins are now scheduled for July 9th through the 11th. Contact Carolyn Harvey at Jefferson County Health is you have any questions.