KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 30, 2020

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Agency Water System due to a new break in the water main near Shitike Creek. In order to maintain needed water levels in reservoir tanks it is imperative that all users conserve water immediately.

The Boil Water notice means you need to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for three minutes, and cool before using for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. OR USE BOTTLED WATER.

Drinking water distribution for Agency Water System areas, is open 10am – 4pm today at the old Warm Springs Elementary Library.

Warm Springs ECE will remain closed this week due to the boil water notice.

This Agency Water System serves:: Campus, Greeley Heights, Elliot Heights, the Trail Court, Senior Housing, Tenino Apartments, Tenino Valley, West Hills, Miller Heights, The Highway 26 Corridor (including: Indian Head Casino, Composite Products, the Museum at Warm Springs and Eagle Crossing), also Upper Dry Creek, the Industrial Park, Sunnyside, Wolfe Point and Kah-Nee-Ta.

Tribal Employees are working however there remains limited access to most Tribal offices due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Please call ahead if you have business to do – to make an appointment. Facemasks and temperature checks are required at all Tribal Offices.

The Branch of Natural Resources reminds the community that they require appointments for any and all business that needs to be conducted. You can call 541-553-8200 to set up an appointment. All precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are in place including the use of a face covering when at Natural Resources.

Today is the deadline for the emergency repair applications for privately owned Senior Homes at Warm Springs Houseing Authority. The home repair cannot exceed $3,000.

Today is also the deadline for Tribal Scholarship applications. Contact Carroll Dick for details at 541-553-3311.

The 509J school district you meal program for anyone 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays thru the summer. Meals are delivered throughout the reservations to designated areas and are also available at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy from 9:30-10:30.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Repeated shaking with chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, New loss of taste or smell. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and range from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Warm Springs Sanitation will do the Friday trash pick-up routes this Thursday due to the 4th of July Holiday. People who normally have their totes out Thursday night (for Friday pick up) will need to set them out on the road on Wednesday evening so they can be picked up Thursday morning.

A day shelter is being provided for the homeless on days when the outside temperature exceeds 80 degrees. The shelter is open 10am – 4pm Monday thru Friday. There is a single entry point at 1112 Wasco Street – the old Elementary Gym Building. All Covid-19 safety protocols are in place. This is a Tobacco, Alcohol and Drug Free Shelter.

Neighbor Impact is offering rent relief programs funded by CARES funding to rental assistance, housing stabilization and mortgage assistance. If you have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and are unable to pay your rent you may qualify for assistance if you live in Crook, Deschutes or Jefferson County or on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation. To check on your eligible online at Neighbor Impact’s Rent Relief page on their website at neighbor impact dot org. https://www.neighborimpact.org/covid-rent-relief/

Warm Springs Holistic Health reminds community members that Walking is a simple form of exercise that is linked to several health benefits. Several studies have found relationships between higher levels of physical activity and decreased risk of breast, colon, and endometrial cancer.