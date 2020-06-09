KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 10, 2020

Families are reminded that the 509J school district Meal Program continues weekdays for youth 1-18 years of age. The program will continue on the same schedule through the month of June. July 1st thru August 31st 509J they will switch over to the Summer Meals Program.

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Grilled Chicken with pesto Pasta and green beans. Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

A reminder that the IHS Clinic is closed this morning until 1pm. The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead for an appointment. The number is 541-553-2610 for routine care or issues. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has begun to bring employees back from the Stay at Home order however offices are still restricting visitors. It’s best if you call ahead before doing business. You can find contact information for programs on the TRIBAL WEBSITE

The Columbia River Inter Tribal Fish Commission is accepting applications to fill 3 Seasonal/Temporary Maintenance Worker positions in Hood River. You can learn more online at the CRITFC Website.

Madras High School and Bridges High School modified graduation is scheduled for this Saturday at Madras High School between the PAC and the stadium. Graduates and their families will share a vehicle to drive up and receive a diploma.

Temporary repairs have been completed on the Schoolie Water System. Those on the Schoolie System do still have a boil water order in effect. Anyone on the Schoolie Water System needs to bring tap water to a rolling boil for three minutes OR used bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

Warm Springs Housing Authority has received funding for privately owned Senior Home emergency repairs. Each home owner can receive a one-time emergency home repair not to exceed $3,000. Applications will be accepted this month. Applications can be picked up at WSHA or emailed by request. Each application must be fully completed including all income verifications and returned to Housing no later than June 30th. This is limited funding so only the completed applications will be screened and prioritized for health and safety issues.

Due to the small predicted return of spring chinook to the Deschutes river – the Off Reservation Fish and Wildlife Committee has decided to limit the fishery at Sherars Falls. Fishing will be open from dawn until dusk each week from Thursday to Saturday through June 30th.

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month. Possible Indicators of Elder Neglect are: dirt, fecal/urine smell or other health and safety hazards in adult’s living environment. Rashes, sores, lice on the elder could be an indicator as can soiled clothing or bed linens. For more information or to report Elder Abuse you can call Oregon DHS at 1-855-503-7233, the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-1171 or Victims of Crime Services at 541-553-2293.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. “BE COUNTED WARM SPRINGS” – a reminder from 91.9 FM KWSO!