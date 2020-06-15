KWSO News for Mon., Jun. 15, 2020

Last Friday the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Covid-19 update reported there have been 50 cases of COVID-19 on the reservation. Of those 50 – 32 people have recovered. The remaining 18 individuals are in a 14 day self-quarantine. 752 tests have been done at the Health & Wellness Center. Testing will continue for anyone with symptoms along with random surveillance testing of high risk individuals and a percentage of Tribal Employees who have returned to work. Today – an additional 25% of Tribal Employees who have been on administrative leave will return to their workplaces. Remember that operations have yet to return to normal. If you have business to do at a Tribal Office – call ahead as most offices require that appointments be made.

As of early yesterday morning COVID-19 claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 176. The Oregon Health Authority reported 101 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Sunday Morning bringing the state total to 5,636.

Oregon’s Governor Kate Brown has hit the pause button on any county applications for advancing to any next phase of reopening, putting any further reopenings of the economy on hold amid a spike in coronavirus cases. States are weighing the health risks from the virus against the economic damage from the stay-at-home orders that have thrown millions out of work over the past three months. An Associated Press analysis finds that cases are rising in nearly half the states.

As of June 12,2020 at 11:30 all documents including water analysis report has been submitted to EPA for review regarding the Schoolie Flat Water System failure and the boil water notice. At 4:30 pm last Friday, the EPA concurred with the CTWS Tribe Public Utilities department to lift the Boil Water Notice effective immediately. The CTWS Water/wastewater department is moving forward with seeking funding and analyzing the water system for rehabilitation work which may result in the the work to be done in phases until completely restored with upgraded system which includes all components of the booster station and related piping.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. The Warm Springs community has historically been undercounted by the Census. Do your part to make sure we all let the census know that we are here and WE COUNT. .” Jaylyn Suppah is a member of the local Warm Springs Community Counts Committee. She says there are incentive events planned for those who have done their census questionnaire.

Friday June 19th and again on June 26th the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee will recognize people who have already participated in the 2020 census. If you have filled out the paper form and mailed it in or done the census online – you can pick up a thank you gift and lunch at the Community Center, the Simnasho Longhouse or the Seekseequa Fire Hall. This will be drive through style and everyone is encouraged to wear masks. That’s June 19th and 26th from 11am to 2pm.