KWSO News for Thu., Jun. 11, 2020

2 more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported yesterday afternoon in the Warm Springs coronavirus update, bring the total number of cases to 50 on the reservation. 29 people who tested positive have now recovered with the remaining 21 people self-isolating. 730 tests have been conducted at the Health and Wellness Center. As more testing is done – it is likely more positive cases will be confirmed. With the limited opening of the Tribal Organization and most counties in Oregon in Phase 2 of reopening – the chances of coming in contact with coronavirus increases. You can protect yourself and others with frequent hand washing, wearing a facemask in public and avoiding groups of people outside of your immediate household.

The Oregon Health Authority reported yesterday that the state’s death toll from COVID-19 remained at 169. There were 72 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 5,060.

The Plateau Travel Plaza reopened today with the convenience store, deli and fuel service operating as usual. The Three Teepees Café remains closed.

Registration has begun for COCC’s Summer Term for Adult Basic Skills Class. Due to Covid-19, classes will be offered through a combination of remote and online instruction. This will include at least 1 hour, for each class day, of virtual meeting time that is at a specific time to be scheduled with the instructor. An additional 2 hours of class time, for each day of class, will consist of assigned online engagement hours determined by the instructor. Essential Communication class will be Monday and Wednesday afternoons and Essentials of Math will be Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. To learn more and sign up email S Brewer at COCC dot EDU

The Oregon Department of Education has released a “blueprint” of how schools should operate next fall. It’s the latest step as the state re-opens while managing the COVID-19 health crisis. The Oregon Department of Education has released a “blueprint” of how schools should operate next fall. It’s the latest step as the state re-opens while managing the COVID-19 health crisis. Elizabeth miller has details. Officials at the Oregon Department of Education are letting schools decide their specific approaches, based on what works best for their students. Schools have the option of teaching in-person, distance learning, or a hybrid of the two. Education department director Colt Gill says schools must have public health protocols in place. Those include screening for COVID-19 symptoms at the door, maintaining plenty of classroom space so kids can stay apart, and limiting students to cohorts – small groups that may take the same classes or stay in the same classroom. The state also requires face coverings for staff regularly within six feet of students or other staff. And no matter what, every school needs a distance learning plan ready in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The High Desert Museum will reopen to the public next Wednesday, June 17th and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face coverings will be required for visitors and staff. To help maintain new capacity limits – they ask folks to purchase tickets in advance for timed entry. Some walk-ins will be admitted but you may need to wait in your vehicle if the visitor number gets to capacity. More information is available at highdesertmuseum.org/tickets.