KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 10, 2020

This Saturday Madras and Bridges High School students will have a modified graduation ceremony starting at 9am. With social distance restrictions in place, a limited number of family members can participate in this drive through event so to allow more folks to be part of the celebration, KWSO will broadcast graduation live starting at 9am. For friends and relatives far away – they can listen online at KWSO dot ORG

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds Tribal Members that the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship requirements and applications is July 1st. If you have questions or need assistance you can contact Carroll Dick by email at carroll.dick@wstribes.org. When the Higher Education office reopens on June 8th you can also call her at 541-553-3311. More information and the scholarship application is available online at the Spilyay Tymoo Website at W S News dot org.

The Schoolie Water System is back up and running but there is still a boil water order in effect. Public Utilities anticipates that the EPA may lift the order as we get closer to the weekend.

Jefferson County Library’s Summer Reading Program Registration has begun. The first 200 youth to register by this weekend can quality for a prize. This year’s Summer Reading theme is “Imagine Your Story” You can register ONLINE at JCLD dot ORG

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Covid-19 is still going strong so please remember to do whatever you can to protect yourself and your family. Stay at home except for essential trips out for groceries, work or medical needs. Do not gather with others from outside of your household. Wash your hands when you come and go from anywhere. Use hand sanitizer when you leave a store. Cover you sneeze or cough. And wear a face mask in public.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something.

Warm Springs Sanitation reminds residents to place your tote at the road the night before your scheduled pick up as they get an early start.

Tomorrow (Fri.) at noon tune in to KWSO for our Monthly “Community Talk” Show. There will be conversation about: the pandemic and maintaining healthy boundaries; coping with COVID-19, participating in the 2020 Census; and the acknowledgment of racism in our society and the need for justice and change.