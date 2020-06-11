KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 12, 2020

Today at noon it’s KWSOs Monthly “Community Talk” Show. We will have conversation about: Covid-19; maintaining healthy boundaries; participating in the 2020 Census; and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 509J Youth Meal Program is serving food again today. Same times and locations. Meals are free for youth 1 to 18 years of age.

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Meat Loaf with Brown Rice plus roasted roots & vegetables. Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

Jefferson County Library Summer Reading Program Registration has begun. The first 200 youth to register by this weekend can quality for a prize. This year’s Summer Reading theme is “Imagine Your Story.” You can register ONLINE at JCLD dot ORG

Tomorrow – Madras and Bridges High School students will have a modified graduation ceremony starting at 9am. With social distance restrictions in place, a limited number of family members can participate in this drive through event so to allow more folks to be part of the celebration, KWSO will broadcast graduation live starting at 9am. For friends and relatives far away – they can listen online at KWSO dot ORG

The Columbia River Inter Tribal Fish Commission is accepting applications to fill 3 Seasonal/Temporary Maintenance Worker positions in Hood River. You can learn more online at the Commision Website

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is looking for input on priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO dot ORG.

Warm Springs Housing Authority has received funding for privately owned Senior Home emergency repairs. Each home owner can receive a one-time emergency home repair not to exceed $3,000. Applications will be accepted this month. Applications can be picked up at WSHA or emailed by request. Each application must be fully completed including all income verifications and returned to Housing no later than June 30th. This is limited funding so only the completed applications will be screened and prioritized for health and safety issues.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days and all associated activities are cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pi-Ume-Sha was scheduled for June 26 th thru the 28 th .

The Warm Springs 4th of July Parade, Community BBQ and Family Games are all cancelled. The Big Fireworks display will take place but families and individuals are asked to social distance to watch the show.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. The Warm Springs community has historically been undercounted by the Census. Do your part to make sure we all let the census know that we are here and WE COUNT!