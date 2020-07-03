KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul, 4, 2020

The Warm Springs 4th of July Parade, Community BBQ and Family Games are all cancelled. The Big Fireworks display will take place but families and individuals are asked to social distance to watch the show.

Remember the things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

practice social distancing by staying home or staying at least six feet away from people not from your household

do not gather in groups. BBQs, picnics and parties may be fun, but not worth the risk, so please think about that as you make plans for today.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, and loss of taste or smell. For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

A Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System. Boil your water or use bottled water until further notice. Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm.

Water conservation measures are needed for all community residences and businesses.

Because of our water situation and high wildfire potential, the use of fireworks at residences, or other usual locations is being discouraged. Anyone with fireworks are asked to set them off at the Community Center parking lot only. Fire crews will be on duty and able to respond quickly to that location.

Warm Springs Holistic Health reminds community members that Walking is a simple form of exercise that is linked to several health benefits. Aerobic walking programs have been found to decrease pain and disability related to knee osteoarthritis. The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center, located on campus next to the courthouse, is offering limited physical therapy and acupuncture services. You can learn more by calling 541-777-2663.

In July – Warm Springs WIC participants can get “farmers’ market vouchers” to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers’ markets across the state. In order to maintain social distancing while distributing our farmers’ market packets, Warm Springs’ WIC will be scheduling several drive-through events at the Agency Longhouse throughout the month of July. Farmer’s market vouchers will be first-come, first-serve. To learn more you can call the new WIC coordinator, Kathleen Boxx, at 541-553-2460.

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can send back the paper form by mail or do it online. The Warm Springs community has historically been undercounted by the Census. Do your part to make sure we all let the census know that we are here and WE COUNT

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for the following board positions: TERO has 1 Tribal Member position, Ventures has 2 positions, Credit has 3 poitions, Telecom has 2 non member positions, Waterboard has 1 position and Warm Springs Housing Authority has 2 positions. The deadline to apply is August 3rd. Submit a letter of interest and resume to the office of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

Tune into KWSO from Noon until 7pm on the 4th of July for the best of the past 10 years of the Waterfront Blues Festival which is cancelled due to coronavirus. The broadcast is courtesy of KBOO radio and Oregon Community Media. We also have a special edition of the Honky Tonk Hour and the Oldies show tonight starting at 7. Have a good 4th of July, have fun but stay safe. Thanks for listening to KWSO