KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 5, 2020

A Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System. Boil your water or use bottled water until further notice.

Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm.

Water conservation measures are needed for all community residences and businesses.

The Early Childhood Education Center will be closed until further notice due to the Boil Water Notice. Parents will be notified with a Child Plus System text from ECE when they have a reopen date.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs was planning to reopen at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy tomorrow, but with the Boil Water Order, that reopening is postponed until Monday July 13th at the earliest.

With drought conditions in Central Oregon, everyone is reminded to be fire safe. If you BBQ with briquettes – be sure to soak them in water before disposing. Make sure youth do not have access to fireworks. Avoid driving on dry grass. And increase the defensible space around your home to protect from wildfire,

If you or someone you care about is currently experiencing homelessness in the community of Warm Springs please make contact with folks who provide assistance to the homeless including Buffy Hurtado at 541-615-0141. They are seeking donations for distribution. Items like Tents and/or Tarps for shelter, Sleeping bags and/or Blankets & Personal Care Items are suggested. More details and additional contact information can be found on the Spilyay Tymoo Website

Warm Springs Managed Care and The Office of Information Systems would like to take a moment and advise people NOT to provide your Medicare Number over the phone. Don’t ever give out your Medicare number or Social Security number to anyone other than your medical provider. Protect yourself from medical fraud and identity theft.

The theme of the Jefferson County Library Summer Reading Program this year is “Imagine Your Story!” On Monday, Summer Reading Program kits are distributed at the 509-J Free Meal Sites. The kits will contain a book or craft kits. Learn more ONLINE at JCLD dot ORG

The 509J school district Emergency Closure Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

Neighbor Impact is offering rent relief programs funded by CARES funding to rental assistance, housing stabilization and mortgage assistance. If you have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and are unable to pay your rent you may qualify for assistance if you live in Crook, Deschutes or Jefferson County or on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation. To check on your eligible online at Neighbor Impact’s Rent Relief page on their website at neighbor impact dot org. https://www.neighborimpact.org/covid-rent-relief/

The zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Columbia River Tribal Fishery is now open until 6pm Friday (7/3) and again next Monday thru to Thursday (7/6-7/9). The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line fishery regulations remain unchanged. You can subscribe for TEXT ALERTS by texting C R I T F C to 555-888. OR call the fishing and hunting hotline at 541-553-2000.

Be listening to KWSO today from noon until 7 for the Waterfront Blues Festival – the largest Blues series west of the Mississippi. The Festival is cancelled due to Covid-19 but we will have the best of the past 10 years of festival music thanks to KBOO radio and Oregon Community Media. Have a safe holiday weekend. Thanks for listening to KWSO