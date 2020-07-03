KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/3/20

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center was closed today in observance of the 4th of July Holiday. On Thursday (7/2/20) there were 81 cases of Covid-19 on the reservation with 53 people having recovered.

The Warm Springs Community is reminded that all 4th of July activities are cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However there will be the big fireworks show at dark on Saturday. Please limit your interaction with people not from your household to enjoy the display. You can park and watch from your vehicle or set out chairs where you have a good view, away from other groups of people.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is discouraging the lighting of fireworks from residences, the Long House parking lots, the campus, and Indian Health Services parking lot, siting the water crisis and high fire danger. They ask for fireworks users to set them off at the Warm Springs Community Center where Fire Management will be on patrol. Children need to be supervised around fireworks use. Everyone should wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Soak used fireworks in water and please make sure to pick up your trash when done.

The Oregon Health Authority cautions everyone to celebrate the 4th of July Holiday in a safe way. Celebrations this year cannot occur the way we used to be. COVID-19 is still in our communities, and each of us needs to be mindful of the risks our actions pose to our ourselves, our families and others. Limit gatherings to household members, where face coverings in public and maintain social distancing.