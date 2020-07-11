KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 12, 2020

The Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System. A water main break near Shitike Creek will take time to repair. In the meantime everyone in the Agency System needs to boil water for drinking or making food or else use bottled water. Everyone in the community needs to limit water use to essential activities like boiling for use and flushing toilets. The water distribution system is struggling to fill water tanks and so less water use helps to maintain those reserves.

Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the old Elementary School. Donations of bottled water, nonperishable food items, hygiene products like soap and shampoo and towels can be dropped off at the old Warm Springs Elementary Library.

Indian Head Casino is closed due to staffing issues. You can check their website where they will post a reopening date – once that is determined.

Face coverings in indoor public spaces are now required across Oregon. The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members can learn more about the Tribes’ CARES Program and download an application at the TRIBAL WEBSITE . Applications will be accepted until the start of August and then again in the fall for October.

The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

The theme of the Jefferson County Library Summer Reading Program this year is “Imagine Your Story!” On Monday, Summer Reading Program kids are distributed at the 509-J Free Meal Sites. The kits contain a book or craft kits. Learn more ONLINE at JCLD dot ORG

If you missed any of our Distance Learning Eagle News segments this spring – you can hear the Eagle News Podcast on our website at kwso dot org. Click on “Eagle News.” If you want to catch our Summer Reading stories – go to our website and click on the storybook cover.

AmeriCorps at Heart of Oregon Corps is a 3 month program for young adults 17-24. They are now recruiting. You can learn more about the opportunity ONLINE or call Wayne Miller at 541-553-2235.

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

Please take time today, if you have not already done so, to complete your 2020 Census Questionnaire. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. Complete the 2020 Census Questionnaire, for your household, online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV