KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 13, 2020

On the Senior Wellness program menu today: Broccoli Lasagna with green salad.

Seniors can pick up meals or have them delivered between 11am and 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To sign up – call them this morning at 541-553-3313.

The theme of the Jefferson County Library Summer Reading Program this year is “Imagine Your Story!” On Monday, Summer Reading Program kids are distributed at the 509-J Free Meal Sites. The kits will contain a book or craft kits. Learn more ONLINE at JCLD dot ORG

The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

The Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System. A water main break near Shitike Creek will take time to repair. In the meantime everyone in the Agency System needs to boil water for drinking or making food or else use bottled water. Everyone in the community needs to limit water use to essential activities like boiling for use and flushing toilets. The water distribution system is struggling to fill water tanks and so less water use helps to maintain those reserves.

Drinking water distribution continues daily from 10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School. Showers are also available 6am – 9pm at the old Elementary School. Donations of bottled water, nonperishable food items, hygiene products like soap and shampoo and towels can be dropped off at the old Warm Springs Elementary Library

Tribal Employees are working however there remains limited access to most Tribal offices due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Please call ahead if you have business to do – to make an appointment. Facemasks and temperature checks are required at all Tribal Offices.

Face coverings in indoor public spaces are now required across Oregon. The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces.

Indian Head Casino is closed due to staffing issues. You can check their website where they will post a reopening date – once that is determined.

Warm Springs Sanitation reports that garbage pick up is suspended until repairs are made to the garbage truck. Community members are asked to check on elders and disabled family members to assist them by taking their garbage to the landfill.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members can learn more about the Tribes’ CARES Program and download an application at the TRIBAL WEBSITE . Applications will be accepted until the start of August and then again in the fall for October.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

If you have Covid-19 Symptoms – or believe you have been exposed to the virus – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

Warm Springs Managed Care is open for services to the community with referrals being processed for all priorities. Although their office is not accessible to the community at this time – bills can be dropped off at the front gate for Managed Care. If you have any questions or concerns call (541) 553-4949 or email managedcare@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is offering Student Summer Work to high school students and college students, Students must be age 14 at day of application up to age 24. You can learn more by calling 541-553-3324 or visit the Spilyay Tymoo Website at WS News dot org for additional details.

If anyone needs Social Security Assistance in Warm Springs, call 541-553-4955 for an appointment.

A day shelter is being provided for the homeless on days when the outside temperature exceeds 80 degrees. The shelter is open 10am – 4pm Monday thru Friday. There is a single entry point at 1112 Wasco Street – the old Elementary Gym Building. All Covid-19 safety protocols are in place. This is a Tobacco, Alcohol and Drug Free Shelter.

Every household should complete a 2020 Census Questionnaire. You can do the Census online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV Historically, Warm Springs has been undercounted and that means less funding is available for things like roads, schools and health services. If you haven’t already completed the census for your household, please do it today!