KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE

This afternoon’s Community Covid-19 update from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported 9 additional positive cases of Covid-19. There have been a total of 103 cases of coronavirus since testing began. 76 people have recovered. 1290 tests have been done with 44 tests pending. 7 people have been hospitalized with 4 individuals discharged.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center has 271 State test kits in their inventory and 267 ABBOTT (Rapid) test kits. In addition to those with symptoms or direct close contact with individuals who have tested positive, surveillance testing continues for high risk community members and broader surveillance of Tribal employees.

COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 230. The Oregon Health Authority reported early this morning that there were 389 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 11,188.

The Oregon Health Authority in their afternoon message asked you to consider “How risky is an activity for you?” New Covid-19 cases include increases from workplace outbreaks as well as community spread from things like social gatherings with friends and family. It’s a reminder of how important wearing a face covering, frequent hand washing, physical distancing and staying home when you’re sick continue to be as we work together to stop the spread of the virus. As you consider your daily activities, here are four questions that you can ask yourself to assess how risky the activity is:

The Tribal Finance Department offered an update on the CARES Act Relief program for Warm Springs Tribal Members. Applications will be processed in the order that they receive them. The first group of payments will go out today (Friday 7/10/20). All checks will be mailed so it’s important to make sure you have your correct, current mailing address on the application. There is limited staff working on the application and payment process so please do not call or email about your application status for a couple weeks after turning it in.

