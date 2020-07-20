KWSO News Covid-19 Update 7/20/20

This afternoon’s COVID-19 UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs reported 13 more cases of Covid-19, since last Friday (7/17/20). There have been 133 positive test results on the Warm Springs Reservation since testing began. 88 people have recovered.

1613 tests have been done at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center with 44 tests still pending.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council decided take action today to help flatten the curve by pausing the reopening of business at Tribal offices for a 2 week period (7/21/20-8/3/20). Since July 1st, there have been 55 new cases and 5 new hospitalizations. Tribal Members and Tribal Employees are being asked to stay at home to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The Oregon Health Authority reported early today that COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 262. They reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 14,847.