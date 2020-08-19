KWSO News Covid-19 Update for 8/19/20

The Warm Springs Covid-19 report for Wednesday, August 19, 2020 includes all information available through August 18, 2020.

There were 5 additional cases of Covid-19 reported on Tuesday

281 Total Number of Positive cases of Covid-19 240 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center 41 affiliated patients tested elsewhere

32 # of Active Cases

36 # of Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health

2471 Total Number of Tests Conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

28 people have been hospitalized

20 have been discharged from the hospital

There have been 6 deaths due to Covid-19

—

The Oregon Health Authority shared COUNTY DATA on Tuesday that includes the number of cases by county and the Percent of Test Positivity.

The immediate goal is to see that percentage fall below 10% and then decrease to 0%.

Jefferson County was at 19% for the week beginning 8/16/20.

Jefferson County also has one of the highest rates of testing in Oregon

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION