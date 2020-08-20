KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 20, 2020

Tribal Government Offices are closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at least until next Monday August 24th. Essential Tribal Services are operating. For contact information for programs – go to today’s community calendar online and click on “ESSENTIAL SERVICES”

Warm Springs Credit has their drive through and ATM lobby open weekdays 10am – 3pm is open Monday thru Friday 10am – 3pm.

Warm Springs Housing is open weekdays from 10am until 2pm.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services can be reached for anyone in need through Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

If you have Covid-19, you should isolate, whether or not you have symptoms.

If you might have been exposed to COVID-19, you should stay home

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

Today is the deadline for families to let the Jefferson County 509J school district know if your student needs a chrome book and/or hot spot for Distance Learning when school starts on Tuesday September 8th. Go to www dot jcsd dot k 12 dot O R dot U S. Or you can call 541-475-7743.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something. david.mcmechan@wstribes.org

The Suttle Lodge, located in the Deschutes National Forest is seeking applications for their 2021 Artist in Residency program. Information and the application is available ONLINE. To learn more you can email info at the suttle lodge dot com (info@the suttlelodge.com)

A “Resource Drive Thru Fair” will be held on Thursday September 3rd from 10am until 2pm behind the Warm Springs Community Center. You can drive thru to get the latest information on Covid-19. Pick up supplies for your student and complete your 2020 Census. A Resource Drive Thru Fair will also be held on Wednesday September 2nd from 5 unil 7 in SImnasho and on Friday September 4th from 5 til 7 in Seekseequa. You will need to remain in your vehicle and please wear a mask!

Columbia River Zone 6 Tribal Commercial Gillnet Fisheries will run August 24th thru the 27th and again the 31st thru September 3rd. Zone 6 Platform and hook and line fishery regulations remain unchanged. For information – call the fishing hotline at 541-553-2000.

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org