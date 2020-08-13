KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 14, 2020

Senior Lunch is today between 11am and 1pm. On the menu: Cuban Sanwich with corn salad. Meals can be picked up or delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays. For delivery – call the Senior Program at 541-553-3313 this morning.

509-J has announced they will begin Distance Learning options for at least the first 6 weeks of the school year starting Tuesday September 8th. You can learn about Comprehensive Distance Learning and Full-time Online Learning at the school district’s WEBSITE at JCSD dot K 12 dot OR dot US. And tune in for KWSO’s Community Talk Show today at noon when our guests will be 509J administrators and the topic –Distance Learning this fall.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.

If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you also need to quarantine yourself for 14 days and watch for any symptoms.

The Jefferson County Library’s Summer Reading Program theme this year is “Imagine Your Story” and let your imagination soar! Reading is a great summer pastime and if you keep track of the books you read – you qualify for prizes. Turn in your Reading Logs for the Grand Prize Drawings by August 28th.

For those who missed the July 15 tax deadline and didn’t request an extension, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers that they should file electronically as soon as possible. You have until October 15th to file. Electronic filing options include IRS Free File available on IRS.gov.

KWSO’s Coming Home: Warm Springs project encourages storytelling via video as a way to celebrate our community. This is a part of a nationwide grant, funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. We’ve gotten started by posting a series of articles on our website about learning to be a digital storyteller. Go to KWSO dot ORG and click on the COMING HOME TRAINING BLOG.

For news and useful information with a local lens – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.