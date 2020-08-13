KWSO News Covid-19 Update for 8/13/20

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs daily Covid-19 UPDATE is shifting from evening to morning starting tomorrow, Friday, August 13, 2020. This will allow for the UPDATE to capture all the prior day’s data.

As of yesterday (8/12/20) – there have been a total of 224 positive cases since testing began with 180 individuals having recovered

—

The Covid-19 Response Team will meet with Tribal Council tomorrow morning (8/14/20) to discuss the reopening of Tribal Offices on Monday, August 17, 2020.

The data being collected by the contact tracers at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center indicate that the incidence of Covid-19 exposure is happening in households and at gatherings and visiting with others not from your household.

Young people between the ages of 0-18 and 19-29 have been the most cases of Covid-19. You can read more about the data and coronavirus in our community in this week’s issue of the Spilyay Tymoo

—

Covid-19 and Distance Learning in the 509J School District will be the featured topic on KWSO’s Community Talk Show tomorrow at noon. Guests Superintendent Ken Parshall, WSK8 Principal Bambi VanDyke, and MHS Principal Brian Crook will share what you need to know. Co-hosts Dr. Shilo Tippett and Sue Matters will ask questions and invite you to participate as well by calling in (541-553-1968) or texting (541-460-2255)

—

COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 383, the Oregon Health Authority early Thursday (8/13/20). They reported 294 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 22,300.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION