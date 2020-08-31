KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 1, 2020

509J students who signed up for a Chromebook should have been contacted by email to schedule a pick up time. Distribution is today and Friday at Madras High School plus tomorrow and Thursday at the Warm Springs K8. Pick up times are between 1 and 7pm. If you’ve not received an email with your scheduled pick up time – please contact your school. A parent/guardian must be present to check out the device.

A “Resource Drive Thru Fair” will be held tomorrow from 10am until 2pm behind the Warm Springs Community Center. You can drive thru to get the latest information on Covid-19, pick up supplies for your student and complete your 2020 Census. A Resource Drive Thru Fair will also be held on Thursday, from 5 until 7 in SImnasho and on Friday from 5 til 7 in Seekseequa. You will need to remain in your vehicle and please wear a mask.

The Warm Springs Fish Hatchery is looking for 6 Fish Taggers. It’s a temporary job for 2 weeks in October. The pay is $18.66 per hour. If you are interested, contact Lynn at 503-403-1372 or find her email in today’s community calendar on KWSO dot org. ( lynn.gianimybbsi.com )

Off Reservation seasons and regulations have been passed for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members. The TRIBAL HUNTING WEBSITE is currently being worked on. For assistance you can email wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org or call 541-553-2001 during business hours.

Current Seasons for Off-Reservation are: Pronghorn Antelope thru October 31st AND Archery Deer and Elk thru October 2nd. Off Rez Buck Deer Rifle and Early Elk (Cow & Spike) seasons are set to begin tomorrow as are Bighorn Sheep Hunts.

Tribal Government Employees are phasing back into working however to prevent the spread of Covid-19 there remains limited access to most offices. To conduct business, please make contact to set up and appointment. Check out today’s community calendar for a list of names, numbers and emails for program contact people ( TRIBAL CONTACT INFO )

Warm Springs Credit has their drive through and ATM lobby open weekdays 10am – 3pm is open Monday thru Friday 10am – 3pm. They are closed during the noon hour

Warm Springs Housing is open weekdays from 10am until 2pm.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

