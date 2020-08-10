KWSO News Covid-19 Update for 8/10/20

Monday’s Warm Springs COVID-19 UPDATE reported 7 additional cases of Covid-19 since last Friday’s report.

There have been a total of 212 positive cases on the reservation

176 individuals have recovered

2266 tests have been done

42 test results are pending as of Monday afternoon.

22 people have been hospitalized with 17 discharged

4 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

Covid-19 is Serious. People Die. We can All Do Our Part to help Prevent the Spread of Covid-19 by taking all the recommended precautions. CLICK HERE TO WATCH A VIDEO THAT REMINDS US WHAT IS AT STAKE. Video courtesy of the Yakama Nation COVID Relief project & producer Valient Clark.

The Jefferson County 509-J school district will be starting the school year with Comprehensive Distance Learning for at least a 6 week period, due to the coronavirus pandemic and in compliance with guidance from the State of Oregon and consideration of local Covid-19 data.

You can learn more from the School District Superintendent, the Warm Springs K-8 Academy Principal and the Madras High School Principal this Friday at Noon on KWSO’s Community Talk Show. We will be live and invite your participation with comments and questions.

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 357. The Oregon Health Authority shared their report early this morning. There were 227 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 today bringing the state total to 21,488.

