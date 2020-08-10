KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 11, 2020

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying home

stay at least six feet away from people not from your household

keep kids home

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

connect with others on the phone or online – not in person

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.

If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you also need to quarantine yourself for 14 days and watch for any symptoms.

Tribal Government Offices are closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Tribal Council decided to postpone the reopening of offices until Monday August 17th.

Essential Tribal Services are operating. For contact information for programs – go to today’s community calendar online and click on “ESSENTIAL SERVICES”

The Jefferson County 509-J school district has announced they will begin Distance Learning options for at least the first 6 weeks of the school year starting Tuesday September 8th. You can learn about Comprehensive Distance Learning and Full-time Online Learning at school district’s WEBSITE

Census takers are visiting households that have not yet completed the 2020 census. They will ask a few questions and document answers. Census takers will follow social distancing protocols and requirements with regard to health and safety. Households can continue to complete their census online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth for the next session, beginning in September. YouthBuild will hold its next information session in person at the YouthBuild center in Sisters. To learn more call Briana at 928-274-2128. The next session is August 25th; and others will be held September 1st, 8th and 15th.

The Warm Springs VFW wants to encourage local students to enter into 2 essay contests that could help fund your education. Details are available ONLINE. The link is on today’s Calendar at KWSO dot ORG

