KWSO News Covid-19 Update for 8/6/20

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs over the past 24 hours however there was another death, bringing the total deaths from coronavirus to 4.

The information was reported in this afternoons Covid-19 UPDATE for the Warm Springs Reservation.

There remain 203 total positive cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began

150 individuals have recovered

2145 tests have been done

37 test results are pending

20 people have been hospitalized with 15 discharged

A new area is set up outside the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center to do education with patients about why and how anyone exposed to or diagnosed with Covid-19 should isolate and Quarantine to prevent the spread of illness.

There is a lot of concern about unknowing behaviors causing the spread of coronavirus. Please get educated about this important action that can keep others safe and healthy.

If you are positive for Covid-19 – Isolate for 14 days

If you have been exposed to someone positive for Covid-19 – quarantine for 14 days

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 339 according to the Oregon Health Authority early this morning. They reported 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 20,225.

