KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 7, 2020

The Boil Water Order Remains in effect for the Agency Water System.

Drinking water distribution is today10am – 4pm at the old Elementary School.

Repairs are scheduled to be made tomorrow on the water main break by Shitike Creek and so water will be turned off tomorrow. Everyone will need to rely on what water is stored in the reservoir tanks.

Because of that it is imperative that everyone conserve water today – to keep as much water in the tanks as possible for tomorrow.

Mt Hood Meadows invites Warm Springs Community Members affected by the boil water notice – to fill up your containers with water, weekdays between 8am and 5pm. Take Highway 26 toward Mt Hood, turn onto Highway 35 to Mt Hood Meadows Drive. There is a sign and hose to the left once you are in the main parking lot. http://www.wsnews.org/2020/07/mt-hood-meadows-offers-water-fill-ups/

Tribal Members are reminded that TODAY is the last day to submit a Warm Springs CARES Act Relief Application. You can find the form and details on the Tribal Website . Click on the CARES Program Info Box

Senior Lunch is today between 11am and 1pm. On the menu: Cornish Hens with wild rice pilaf and roasted carrots. Meals can be picked up or delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays. For delivery – call the Senior Program at 541-553-3313 this morning.

The Papalaxsimisha program is hosting a zoom event featuring a Breastfeeding Awareness Panel this morning from 10am until noon. You can join the Zoom meeting or watch on Facebook Live. To learn more at KWSO’S WEBSITE – in the News & Info tab – choose Events & Opportunities in the drop down menu.

Tribal Government Offices are closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. They tentatively may reopen next Tuesday.

Warm Springs Credit has their drive through and ATM lobby open weekdays 10am – 3pm is open Monday thru Friday 10am – 3pm.

Warm Springs Housing is open weekdays from 10am until 2pm.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services can be reached for anyone in need through Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

If you have Covid-19, you should isolate, whether or not you have symptoms.

Isolation separates people who are infected with virus from others, even in their home.

If you might have been exposed to COVID-19, you should stay home.

This is called quarantine. Quarantine keeps someone who might have been exposed to the virus away from others.

The Jefferson County School District 509 will be holding their Kindergarten Acceleration Program this month starting next Monday thru Friday August 21st. Registration already took place for both the Kindergarten program as well as for the Madras High Summer Bridge for incoming 9th grade students. Summer Bridge has changed to a hybrid learning opportunity with both on-site visitation and on-line learning opportunities. The 509J 6th grade STEM camp has been cancelled

The Jefferson County 509-J school district has announced they will begin Distance Learning options for at least the first 6 weeks of the school year starting Tuesday September 8th. You can learn about Comprehensive Distance Learning and Full-time Online Learning at school district’s WEBSITE

A coalition of national arts grant makers is offering an Artist Relief Fund with unrestricted $5000 relief grants to assist artists facing dire financial emergencies due to the impact of COVID-19. The deadline to apply is August 26th. Learn more online at ARTIST RELIEF DOT ORG

