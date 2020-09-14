Evacuation Notifications 9/14/20

This morning (Monday, September 14, 2020) the Evacuation Level was increased from 1 to 2 for the Sidwalter area and an Evacuation Level 1 notice was issued for Simnasho due to active fire activity on the North – Northwest flank for the Lionshead Fire.

A LEVEL I (1) EVACUATION or PROTECTION ALERT means a wildfire threat is in your area. It would be wise to consider planning and/or packing, in the event an evacuation becomes necessary.

LEVEL II (2) EVACUATION WARNING or NOTICE means there is a high probability of a need to evacuate. You should prepare now by packing necessary items and preparing your family, pets, and vehicle for potential departure.

1) A plan for the persons in your family (including a meeting place.)

2) Personal items (including toiletries, food and water for 2-3 days and special personal possessions.)

3) Prescriptions- Have your full, current supply of prescriptions packed.

4) Photographs (and other mementos) which cannot be replaced.

5) Pets (Have a plan in place and pets secured so frightened pets don’t escape fenced yards or kennels.)

6) Papers- Pack all important papers, including reference phone numbers, account

numbers, etc.

Now is the time to move persons with mobility or medical issues.

If you have livestock or large animals, please move them to a safe place now!

Please use common sense and evacuate at any time you feel uncomfortable or see active fire behavior.

LEVEL III (3) EVACUATION REQUEST or ORDER means occupants of the affected area(s) are asked to leave within a specified time period, by pre-designated route(s). Perimeter roadblocks are typically established. At this stage:

You should take your family, pets, and necessary items including medications and important papers and evacuate now if you are in a Level III area.

Check in with your local Red Cross shelter (even if you don’t intend to stay there). Check in with them and let them know where you will be in case your family is looking for you.

Drive with your lights on, safely and SLOWLY remaining aware of your surroundings as you leave.