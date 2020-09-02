KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 10, 2020

A “Resource Drive Thru Fair” will be held today from 5 until 7pm at the Simnasho Longhouse Parking Lot. You can drive thru to get the latest information on Covid-19, pick up supplies for your student and complete your 2020 Census. A Resource Drive Thru Fair will also be held tomorrow from 5 until 7 in Seekseequa near the fire hall. You will need to remain in your vehicle and please wear a mask.

Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy students can see their teachers and pick up school supplied on Tuesday September 8th in a drive through event. Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students can drive thru from 9 til 10am. 3rd grade is scheduled for 10 to 11am. 4th Grade is next from 11am to noon. 5th grade is 12 to 1 – – 6th grade is 1 until 2 – – 7th grade is 2 to 3 – – and 8th grade is 3 – 4 pm. This is a drive thru event with Covid-19 precautions. Families need to stay in their vehicle and everyone is asked to wear a mask.

The school year will begin on Tuesday September 8th for the Jefferson County 509J school district. It will be distance learning for at least the first 6 weeks of school.

509J students who signed up for a Chromebook should have an appointment to pick it up this week. If you signed up but don’t have an appointment you should contact your student’s school today.

You can find current weather conditions and the Warm Springs Weather forecast at KWSO dot ORG. Scroll down to the bottom of our home page.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something. david.mcmechan@wstribes.org

If you don’t get a chance to swing by a Resource Fair Drive Thru event this week, you can get your 2020 Census done online. It only takes about 10 minutes. Everyone in Warm Springs needs to participate. If your household hasn’t already done the Census questionnaire yet – please do it online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV

The Gates Scholarship is now accepting applications for outstanding, minority, high school seniors from low-income households. The application deadline is September 15th. Learn more online at THE GATES SCHOLARHIP DOT ORG.

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org