KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 17, 2020

Tribal employees are back at work however offices remain closed to walk in traffic. If you have business to conduct you should call for an appointment. Check today’s calendar at our website for a LIST of programs, staff and contact information so you know where you can call.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

There is a Drive-up Flu shot clinics today from 1:30-3:20, at the Agency Longhouse parking lot in the COVID testing waiting area.

The issuing of bough permits is postponed until dangerous fire precaution levels improve. Industrial Fire precaution levels on the Warm Springs Reservation are at highest levels for a total shutdown.

The 2020 Census fun runs scheduled for this week have been postponed and will be rescheduled

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something.

Tomorrow, a sign will be placed on Highway 26 in Madras designating the highway for Missing in Action and Prisoners of War. Signage will be placed along the highway across the entire state. Oregon is first in the Nation to recognize MIA’s and POW’s in this way. There will be a presentation starting at 10am Friday at Madras City Hall prior to the sign installation.

