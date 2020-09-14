KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 14, 2020

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices are planning on opening Tuesday morning at 8am unless conditions and situations change. Covid-19 precautions are in place so you should call or email to check and see if you need to set up an appointment to do business.

Sidwalter and Miller Flats are on a Level 2, Be Ready to Leave, Evacuation Notice due to Lionshead Fire Activity. Simnasho and Schoolie Flat are on a Level 1, Get Read, Evacuation Notice.

Due to the ongoing poor air quality in the region, 509J school buildings will remain closed to the public Tuesday. The meals program will operate, but only from 7:30-8:30am at Madras High School, Bridges High School and the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Bus stop deliveries will not occur. All virtual classes will continue as scheduled.

School Fall Portraits will be held at Snap Shots in Madras now through Thursday. You can call to learn more about packages and pricing at 541-553-3805.

Things you can do to lessen the smoke in your home is to make sure all your doors and windows remain closed. You can boil water with cedar or juniper in it or with spices like rosemary or thyme. Make sure your air conditioner has its fresh-air intake closed. It’s best to not vacuum to keep from stirring up particles. Do not burn candles or smoke inside as both contribute to particles in the air.

The issuing of bough permits is postponed until dangerous fire precaution levels improve. Industrial Fire precaution levels on the Warm Springs Reservation are at highest levels for a total shutdown.

Tribal Employees have until midnight Wednesday to log into their insurance account to do the Employer Paid Life Insurance Beneficiary Form. Check your email for a link to a presentation that was done for employees to learn more. If you have questions, contact the Tribes’ HR office.

Assistance is available for Veterans and their families in need as a result of wildfire. To learn more and apply email dav.vbaport@va.gov Put WILDFIRE RELIEF in the subject line and include your name and contact information.

The Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples is offering emergency funding to Native families impacted by the wildfires in the West. These one-time disbursements will be coordinated through the Flicker Fund to provide help during evacuations, loss of homes, escape from heavy smoke events, and other emergencies. They are taking applications thru September 25th. Here’s the link: https://7genfund.submittable.com/submit/174434/flicker-wildfire-response?fbclid=IwAR2Ffs6915qCA63rXJhKQdyeN5UsQk25EZo6rl-h2SFLD4KDN9fy9UuyYzA

A tribal Columbia River commercial gillnet fishery for Zone 6 is open through 6pm this Friday. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line fishery regulations remain unchanged.

A Virtual Diabetes 101 class for people with diabetes and family members will be held on Wednesdays in October. To sign up for this online class – call 541-553-2351.

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.

