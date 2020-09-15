KWSO News for Tue., Sep. 15, 2020

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are scheduled to be open on regular schedule today. The Indian Health Service Clinic will open to provide patient services at 10am this morning. Warm Springs Early Childhood Education will remain closed due to unhealthy air quality. 509J meals will only be served at Madras High School, Bridges high School and the Warm Springs K-8 Academy until 8:30 this morning with no service to bus stops.

Sidwalter and Miller Flats remain on a level 2 evacuation notice due to the Lionshead Fire this morning – Simnasho & Schoolie Flat remain on a Level 1 notice. Warm Springs PD remind homeowners that if you stay to protect your property from the wildfires, you do need to have an exit strategy if the fire becomes too intense.

Here is this morning’s Lionshead Fire Briefing with Incident Comdander Noel Livingston

Warm Springs Police remind local motorists and anyone traveling the Highway 26 corridor that smoke continues to limit visibility and so everyone should reduce speeds and make sure your headlights are on so you are more visible to others.

A shelter is set up at the Old Elementary School Gym Building for anyone needing relief from smoke. This site is also available as an Evacuation Center. Access the facility through the entrance in back.

The wildfires devastating Oregon are leaving many without essential documents such as a driver license, ID card or proof of vehicle ownership. Oregonians who need to replace damaged documents can go online to take care of most of these needs at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. If you are displaced because of a wildfire and need to update your mailing address, you also can do that online. Local DMV offices are open by appointment-only for limited transactions, so please use online or mail options to Update your mailing address

Replace a license/ID card

Get proof of vehicle ownership

Reporting the loss of vehicle

Order a replacement title

To complete most online transactions, you will need your driver license or ID card number. If you are in a car or RV with expired registration tags, remember that there is an enforcement moratorium in place through the end of the year.