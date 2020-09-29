KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 29, 2020

The Jefferson County 509J Food program offers free meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger. Breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Kids do need to be present to get the meals. Meals are served 7:30-8:30am at Madras High School, Bridges and the Warm Springs K8 plus there are additional meal drop sites throughout the district. Check out the district WEBSITE for times and locations.

Hard-to-count communities include Native Americans, People of Color, Children under 5, Rural Folks and the Disabled. These are who we are! To ensure our community has the money and power we deserve – everyone must participate in the 2020 Census. If you haven’t participated don’t put it off Take the census today online at my 2020 census dot gov

A 2020 Census Drive Through Event is today from 11am – 1pm at the Community Center. You can drive thru and get a hot dog plus 2020 Census items. If you haven’t already done your census – you can complete the process and receive a food box. Drive through events will also be offered today from 5-7pm at both Simnasho and Seekseequa.

Tomorrow – anyone still needing to complete the census can stop by the Tribal Administration Building. The new Tribal CARES act applications will also be available for pick up. A table will be set up outside.

Tribal employees are back at work however offices remain closed to walk in traffic. If you have business to conduct you should call for an appointment. Check today’s calendar at our website for a LIST of programs, staff and contact information so you know where you can call.

Warm Springs Public Health is offering Drive-up Flu shot clinics Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 1:30-3:20, at the Agency Longhouse parking lot in the COVID testing waiting area. This will be happening through the end of October. The flu shot clinic will run very similar to the drive up Covid-19 testing but you’ll get a shot instead of a nasal swab.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting their “Brewed Awakening” virtual conversation tomorrow at 10am. It’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the guest presenter is Rosanna Jackson. You can watch and participate on Zoom or the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or believe you have been exposed to Covid-19, call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

A 2020 fall Season Tribal Fishery has been announced for the Columbia River Zone 6 for Commercial Gillnet Fishing. The fishery runs thru this Thursday October 1st at 6pm. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line fishery regulations remain unchanged.

The Museum at Warm Springs Tribal Member Art Exhibit is scheduled for October 30th thru January 9th. Tribal member artists can submit entries by Friday October 23rd. Applications are available at the Museum at Warm Springs. For information, contact Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3331.

A virtual fitness challenge for October, called “A Step in the Right Direction” invites participants to record daily steps via Fitbit, pedometer or phone. Individuals and Teams of 4 can take part. They will be using the honor system for reporting and there will be prizes. For more details, email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org.

Tribal Council is advertising for the following vacancies. 1 non member position on the Credit Board of Directors, 1 non member position on the Telecom Board, 1 non member position on the Composite Products Board. There are 2 positions open on the TERO Commission and 2 positions for the Housing Authority Commission. Water Board has one position open. Submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO office if you are interested. The deadline is October 19th.

For news and useful information with a local lens – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.