KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 9, 2020

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On the agenda is the 2021 proposed budget, a look at June and July financials and a presentation about a Warm Springs Ventures Water Project. In the afternoon they will work on CARES funding prioritization, Kahneeta information and Board Appointments.

Warm Springs Tribal Council met yesterday and approved the Covid-19 Response Team recommendation for maintaining 50% of employees in Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices this week. Employees who worked last week will continue this week. Please remember there remains limited access to most offices. To conduct business, please make contact to set up and appointment. Tribal offices remain closed to walk in traffic. If you have business to conduct you should call for an appointment. HERE is a list of programs, staff and contact information so you know where you can call.

Warm Springs Housing has excess doors that they are making available to community members. The doors are organized in size order and are available to the public now through Friday (. First come, first serve. No assistance will be available.

Tribal Employees need to log into their insurance account to do the Employer Paid Life Insurance Beneficiary Form. If you do not want any of the Supplemental Insurances then o the Waiver and sign so that you Beneficiary form will be on record. Check your email for a link to a presentation that was done for employees. The Beneficiary form is due by September 11th. If you have questions, contact the Tribes’ HR office.

If you have a child who is 5 years old and you haven’t yet registered them for Kindergarten at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy yet – please visit the school office to get them signed up. Office hours are 8am – 4pm. If you have any questions about anything – call the school office at 541-553-1128.

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

There is a national Day of Repentance Saturday September 26th. Locally there is an event at Sahalee Pavilion in Madras at 6pm. Please wear a face covering and keep socially distanced. Bring your own chairs or blankets.

There is additional firefighter traffic from Lionshead Fire personnel early in the morning and again in the evening when shifts are beginning. There tends to be a lot of congestion with fire crews gassing up and getting snacks at those times. Community Members can avoid those places at those times. Thank you to all the wildland fire fighters – stay safe out there.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.