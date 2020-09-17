KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/17/20

There were three (3) additional cases of Covid-19 reported between the end of the day Tuesday, September 15, 2020 and the end of the day yesterday, Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

333 Positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since testing began

286 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

47 affiliated patients tested elsewhere

3065 tests have been done

38 people have been hospitalized

37 have been discharged from the hospital

There have been 9 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION