KWSO News Covid-19 Update 9/17/20

There were three (3) additional cases of Covid-19 reported between the end of the day Tuesday, September 15, 2020 and the end of the day yesterday, Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
333 Positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since testing began
- 286 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 47 affiliated patients tested elsewhere
3065 tests have been done
38 people have been hospitalized
37 have been discharged from the hospital
There have been 9 deaths due to Covid-19 in the Warm Springs Community
—
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL