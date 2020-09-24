VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Warm Spring K-8 Academy’s 21st Century Community Learning Center is reopening virtually on Monday, October 12th and we would love for you to consider a strategic partnership with us!

As you are likely aware, Jefferson County 509J will begin the school year in Comprehensive Distance Learning. Superintendent Parshall has communicated that distance learning will be in place for a minimum of 6 weeks while the metrics for returning to school set by Governor Brown and ODE are closely monitored. While students are participating in distance learning, the 21st CCLC is committed to supporting them in new ways!

As a strategic partner, your organization has the opportunity to support the 21st CCLC in a myriad of ways! Examples include:

Volunteering to teach enrichment classes within your area of expertise

Hosting a presentation for Warm Springs Academy students

Hosting family engagement events or webinars

Donating materials for enrichment classes

Providing prizes for students who reach goals or milestones throughout the year

Engaging teaching staff in Professional Development or Training

If you or your organization is interested in BECOMING a strategic partner with Warm Springs Academy’s 21st Century Community Learning Center we would love to hear from you!

Please contact Warm Springs CCLC Site Coordinator Sarah Wilson for more information at swilson@509j.net