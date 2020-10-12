BOIL WATER NOTICE 10/12/20

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities has issued a Boil Water Notice for the Agency Water System due to a “potential turbidity event.”

The Agency Water System includes: Campus, Greeley Heights, Elliot Heights, the Trail Court, Senior Housing, Tenino Apartments, Tenino Valley, West Hills, Miller Heights, The Highway 26 Corridor (including: Indian Head Casino, Composite Products, the Museum at Warm Springs and Eagle Crossing), also Upper Dry Creek, the Industrial Park, Sunnyside, Wolfe Point and Kah-Nee-Ta.

The notice means you need to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for three minutes, and cool before using for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food OR use bottled water.

The notice is effective immediately until further notice.