Update Oct. 12, 2020 3:30Pm

BOIL WATER NOTICE LIFTED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

As of 2:30 PM today, the Boil Water Notice for the Agency Water System has been

lifted and normal consumption of treated water can resume. The Water and

Wastewater department took necessary steps to confirm that the turbidity event DID

NOT affect the water system. The Boil Water Notice that was issued earlier today

was precautionary while the operators confirmed if the event had any direct impact

on the water quality being discharged to the system. As a result of the diligence by

the operators to confirm the impacts of the turbidity event, no BacT sampling/testing

is required and normal consumption of the potable water can resume immediately.

If you have any further questions or concerns you may contact Chico Holliday,

Water & Wastewater Supervisor, at (541) 553-3246.