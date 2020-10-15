Community Calendar for Oct. 16, 2020

Please do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a face covering in public and at work. Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others especially if someone does not have a mask on. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. It’s especially important to clean your hands before going in or coming out of a store or any building or even your home. And disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from 11am – 1pm. On the menu: Beef stew with pasta and green pea salad. If you would like to sign up for meal service – call 541-553-3313 this morning.

The Museum at Warm Springs Tribal Member Art Exhibit is scheduled for October 30th thru January 9th. Tribal member artists can submit entries by Friday October 23rd. Applications are available at the Museum at Warm Springs. For information, contact Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3331

There will be a free clothing distribution on campus mid to late morning from friends who used to live in Warm Springs. Please wear a face covering and observe social distancing precautions.

A local Women’s March will be held in Madras tomorrow as part of the national March. Folks will gather at the North Y between 11am and 1pm in support of women. You can bring signs to express yourself. Men and kids are welcome. Masks are required and safe distancing is mandatory. All are welcome to participate.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking proposals for use of the Tribe’s Schoen-Hagen Property for agriculture and grazing purposes. You can find out more information at the Spilyay Tymoo WEBSITE or contact Libby Chase at 541-553-3486. The deadline for RFP packets is November 12th.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is hiring high school students in a part time capacity. There are a few positions they need to fill. Contact Cassandra Moses at Warm Springs ECE is you have questions about how to apply. Call 541-553-3241.

The Warm Springs Extension Service has “Grow Where You Are” Garden Kits available for Warm Springs Community Members. You get everything you need to start your own raised box or container garden. You can start a cool season garden now or get a head start for next spring. This makes a great hands-on activity for your students at home too. To reserve your kit – contact John Brunoe at 541-237-7370.

The BendFilm Festival is underway with Virtual and Drive-in viewings of 115 films. You can see the film schedule and purchase tickets online at BEND FILM 2020 dot Event Live dot ORG

For news and useful information with a local lens – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online. Warm Springs Community Radio – on the air at 91.9 FM and online at kwso dot org.