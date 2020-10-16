Community Calendar for Oct. 17, 2020

There will be a free clothing distribution on campus late this morning from friends who used to live in Warm Springs. Please wear a face covering and observe social distancing precautions.

A local Women’s March will be held in Madras today as part of the national March. Folks will gather at the North Y between 11am and 1pm in support of women. You can bring signs to express yourself. Men and kids are welcome. Masks are required and safe distancing is mandatory. All are welcome to participate.

The Warm Springs CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief General Welfare Program is now accepting applications thru October 31st. You can pick up a paper copy of the form at the Tribal Administration Building and the Family Resource Center. There are drop boxes at those locations, as well where you can return your completed form. You can also download an application at Warm Springs dash NSN dot GOV (https://warmsprings-nsn.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Final-Oct-Cares-Act-application.pdf). For questions or to return an application you can email cares@wstribes.org

There is also now a Warm Springs CARES fund to help small business. The deadline for both informal small businesses and formal registered businesses that are Tribal Member owned is November 20th. You can contact Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team for an application or find links on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG.

Tribal Council is advertising for the following vacancies. 1 non member position on the Credit Board of Directors, 1 non member position on the Telecom Board, 1 non member position on the Composite Products Board. There are 2 positions open on the TERO Commission and 2 positions for the Housing Authority Commission. Water Board has one position open. Submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO office if you are interested. The deadline is October 19th.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

