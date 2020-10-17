Community Calendar for Oct. 18, 2020

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.

There are three USDA Assistance Programs currently available. The Livestock Forage Disaster Program, Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm Raised Fish Program, and the Coronavirus Food Producer Assistance Program. You can learn more by contacting Shawn Big Knife at 541-553-2009 or Lars Santana at 541-699-3194.

Oregon vote by mail ballots have been sent out. There is prepaid postage on the ballots. It’s recommended that you mail you ballot by October 27th. All ballots must be received in an official dropbox or at county election offices by 8 p.m. on November 3rd, postmarks do not count. Local Dropbox locations are: Culver City Hall, Metolius City Hall, Crooked River Ranch Admin area, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office on D street in Madras and in Warm Springs across the street from the post office. For Wasco County voters there is a drop box at the Maupin Civic Center, and at the County Courthouse on the 5th street entrance. On Election Day from 7am – 2:30pm there will be an Official Ballot Drop Box available at the Simnasho Longhouse as well.

Tribal Council is in session tomorrow. On the Agenda: Secretary-Treasurer Update, NOV Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review Minutes, Draft resolutions, Legislative Update Call, Enrollments, September Financials.

Senior Lunch is tomorrow for pick up or delivery from 11am – 1pm. On the menu:

Salmon Loaf with roasted potatoes and fruit.

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Check out the district WEBSITE for times and locations.

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org