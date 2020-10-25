Community Calendar for Oct. 26, 2020

Tribal Council is in session today. On the Agenda: Fish & Wildlife Committee-On Rez Update, Off Rez Update, Timber Committee Update, Water Board Update, Health & Welfare Update, Education Committee Update and Land Use Committee Update.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from 11am – 1pm. On the menu:

Chicken Shepard’s Pie with fruit. If you would like to sign up for meal service – call 541-553-3313 this morning.

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Check out the district WEBSITE at – JCSD dot K12 dot OR dot US – for times and locations.

509J 21st Century Community Learning Center virtual classes have begun. They are also offering tutoring for all grade levels. You can learn more about what is being offered by calling 541-475-0388 or by visiting the 21st Century Program Site .

OnTrack OHSU has earbuds available for Warm Springs Students. If you are interested – contact Butch David for location and times of distributions.

On Halloween – this Saturday afternoon from 1-3 there will be a Walk-Through Haunted Village event at the Pi-Ume-Sha field behind the Warm Springs Community Center. Families are invited to park and then line up with social distancing. There will be a one way route to decorated stations that will have treats. Families must stay with their own group and walk continuously. After they have walked thru the event, families must return to their vehicle and depart. Face masks are required even under costumes. All Covid-19 protocols will be in place for a fun but safe Halloween Walk-Through.

Warm Springs Tribal Buildings will be closed for any trick or treating this year as a Covid -19 precaution. Please take advantage of the Halloween Walk-Through Haunted Village event from 1-3pm at the Pi-Ume-Sha Field behind the community center. Families are asked to plan any additional Halloween activities within their own household.

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives at W S News Dot ORG (http://www.wsnews.org/2769-2/)

A Chuush Fund Webinar is being hosted by the MRG Foundation tomorrow from 1-2pm that will include discussion on growing regional cooperative efforts to address Warm Springs Water Issues. You can register for the webinar online https://mail.google.com/mail/u/2/#inbox/FMfcgxwKjBKKdSWqxwbdnSCsNbHvsMpp

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

 For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

 Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

 Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

 For all other business call 541-553-1196

Men’s Talking Circle is this evening from 7-8pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly with host Antonio Gentry. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

