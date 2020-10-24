Community Calendar for Oct. 25, 2020

On Reservation Buck Deer Rifle Season ends today in Warm Springs. Bull Elk Rifle Season will be November 7th thru November 29th. Off Reservation Seasons that are open include Buck Deer Rifle &, Bull Elk Rifle. Hunters are reminded to turn in tags with results. If you have questions or need information you can email wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org or call 541-553-2001.

A Chuush Fund Webinar is being hosted by the MRG Foundation on this Tuesday October 27th from 1-2pm that will include discussion on growing regional cooperative efforts to address Warm Springs Water Issues. You can register for the webinar online https://mail.google.com/mail/u/2/#inbox/FMfcgxwKjBKKdSWqxwbdnSCsNbHvsMpp

Oregon artists may now apply to a new Artist Relief Program created by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with The Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. Awards range from one to five thousand dollars. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10th and awards must be spent by July 31, 2021. Artists from underserved communities, including (but not limited to) rural communities and communities of color, as well as artists with disabilities, are especially encouraged to apply.

The Madras High School Future Center wants Juniors and Seniors to know that FAFSA and ORSAA are now open. Scholarships are opening too. You can connect with the Future Center to learn more. There will be a Virtual Financial Aid Night on Wednesday October 28th from 6-7pm. Link in “Class of 2021” Virtual Counselor Office Classroom.

Oregon vote by mail ballots have been sent out. There is prepaid postage on the ballots. It’s recommended that you mail you ballot by this coming Tuesday October 27th. All ballots must be received in an official dropbox or at county election offices by 8 p.m. on November 3rd, postmarks do not count. Local Dropbox locations are: Culver City Hall, Metolius City Hall, Crooked River Ranch Admin area, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office on D street in Madras and in Warm Springs across the street from the post office. For Wasco County voters there is a drop box at the Maupin Civic Center, and in The Dalles at the County Courthouse on the 5th street entrance. . The day before Election Day the Wasco County Election board will provide a official “BALLOT BOX” at the Simnasho Longhouse from 7 AM to 2:30 PM.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources is seeking input on the Integrated Resource Management Plan that is under review. You can find a link at KWSO dot ORG – just click on I R M P.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.