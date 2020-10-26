KWSO News for Mon., Oct. 26, 2020

3 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported at the end of the day last Friday for a total of 6 new cases for the week according to a report from the Warm Springs Covid-19 local response team. 21 tests were done Friday at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. There are 11 active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs with 16 close contacts being monitored by Public Health. 3921 tests have been done since testing began.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 550 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the state’s largest daily total since the start of the pandemic. Health officials called the number of cases “troubling” and said that based on current COVID-19 modeling in the state, if Oregon remains on the path it is now, the state could reach capacity in its hospitals by mid-December.

The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day. It’s the latest ominous sign of COVID’s firm grip on the nation, with impacts being felt in every section of the country. The death toll is nearly 224,000. The latest developments include a lockdown at the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s reservation in South Dakota and a plea by a Florida health official to stop children’s birthday parties. One hospital in northern Idaho may have to airlift patients to Portland or Seattle. The surge in the U.S. mirrors a similar spike in Europe.

The Federal Communication Commission’s Rural Tribal Priority Window provided an opportunity for Tribes in rural areas to directly access unassigned 2.5 GHz spectrum over their rural Tribal lands. The FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau formally granted 154 applications for use of the 2.5 GHz band to close the digital divide and provide broadband and other advanced wireless services, including 5G, to rural Tribal communities. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs was granted with the application made by Warm Springs Telecom. Grand Ronde, Umatilla, Coquille and Cow Creek also had successful applications to provide connectivity to their rural communities.

The 2020 Census is over for collecting census questionnaires from residents in the United States. In Warm Springs as the end date for enumeration approached the Census Bureau had nearly 400 addresses that did not submit a completed questionnaire. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs was able to act as a proxy in the closing weeks of the census to submit information using administrative records in order to complete the remaining cases. To learn more about the process you can check out the front page story in last week’s SPILYAY TYMOO

It’s recommended that you mail your Oregon Vote by Mail ballot by tomorrow (10/27/20) to make sure it arrives at your county clerk by 8pm on Tuesday November 3rd. Ballots come with a prepaid envelope TOMORROW) After that you can take your ballot to your county clerk’s office or use an official ballot drop box. Jefferson County Dropbox locations are: Culver City Hall, Metolius City Hall, Crooked River Ranch Admin area, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office on D street in Madras and in Warm Springs across the street from the post office. Wasco County Dropbox locations are: Maupin Civic Center, and in The Dalles at the County Courthouse on the 5th street entrance. The day before Election Day (Monday, 11/2/20) the Wasco County Election board will provide an official “BALLOT BOX” at the Simnasho Longhouse from 7 AM to 2:30 PM.