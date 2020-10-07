Community Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

The Warm Springs CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief General Welfare Program is now accepting applications thru October 31st. You can pick up a paper copy of the form at the Tribal Administration Building and the Family Resource Center. There are drop boxes at those locations, as well where you can return your completed form. You can also download an application at Warm Springs dash NSN dot GOV ( https://warmsprings-nsn.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Final-Oct-Cares-Act-application.pdf) . For questions or to return an application you can email cares@wstribes.org

The 21st Century Community Learning Center is providing free virtual tutoring for K thru 12 students Monday thru Thursday 3:30-7:30. They are also providing a free virtual class to 3rd thru 5th graders hosted by Trout Unlimited and the Middle Deschutes Watershed Council – called STREAM Connections in the Deschutes Watershed. You can Register by calling 541-475-0388. Class Starts October 13th. Learn more about additional activities on KWSO’s website in Events and Opportunities in our News and Information TAB

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger, for the duration of Comprehensive Distance Learning. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Check out the district WEBSITE for times and locations.

Warm Springs Public Health is offering Flu shots this week between 10am – 3pm at the Family Resource Center. Also there are drive thru flu shot clinics Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 1:30-3:20, plus Thursday 4-6pm at the Agency Longhouse parking lot. Next Monday there will be a flu shot clinic from 10am – 2pm in Simnasho at Three Warriors Market.

Election Day is Tuesday November 3rd. The deadline to register to vote in that election is October 13th. You can find a link to register to VOTE in Oregon at KWSO dot ORG

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources is seeking input on the Integrated Resource Management Plan that is under review. You can find a link at KWSO dot ORG – just click on I R M P.

Warm Springs ECE has a website where you can find resources, program information and updates. You can find the site address on today’s community calendar. Bookmark the website for easy access https://sites.google.com/wstribes.org/wsecehs/home

People who typically aren’t required to file federal income tax returns may want to check with the IRS about how they may qualify for an Economic Impact Payment. The IRS has a special Non-Filers Info tool that can be used before October 15th to see if you are eligible. Learn more online – at IRS dot GOV (https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/economic-impact-payment-information-center-eip-eligibility-and-general-information)

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org