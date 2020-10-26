KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 27, 2020

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Check out the district WEBSITE at – JCSD dot K12 dot OR dot US – for times and locations.

Tribal Council is in session today and on their agenda are updates from the Irrigation & Ag Committee and the Culture & Heritage Committee.

Warm Springs Public Health is offering a drive thru flu shot clinic today, tomorrow and Thursday, from 1:30-3:30 at the Agency Longhouse parking lot and then there’s an additional late clinic on Thursday.

A Chuush Fund Webinar is being hosted by the MRG Foundation this afternoon from 1-2pm. Discussion will include growing regional cooperative efforts to address Warm Springs Water Issues. You can register for the webinar online https://mail.google.com/mail/u/2/#inbox/FMfcgxwKjBKKdSWqxwbdnSCsNbHvsMpp

Papalaxsimisha’s Women’s Talking Circle is this evening from 7-8pm. This is a virtual group that meets weekly with host Jaylyn Suppah. You can learn more by following the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

KTVZ is hosting an Oregon Senate District 30 Live Candidate Debate at 7pm this evening. The event features incumbent Lynn Findley and challenger Carina Miller and will be live on KTVZ News Channel 21 and also live streamed on https://ktvz.com

Things you can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

wear a face mask or covering anytime you are in public

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other

do not gather in groups with anyone not from your household

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Warm Springs Tribal Buildings will be closed for any trick or treating this year as a Covid -19 precaution. Families are asked to plan Halloween activities within their own household.

On Halloween – from 1-3 there will be a Walk-Through Halloween Village event at the Pi-Ume-Sha grounds behind the Community Center. Families are invited to trick or treat with social distancing. There will be staggered entry – one way in and one way out. Face masks are required even under costumes. All Covid-19 protocols will be in place for a fun but safe Halloween Walk-Through.

The Warm Springs CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief General Welfare Program will accept applications until this Friday. You can pick up a paper copy of the form at the Tribal Administration Building and the Family Resource Center. You can also download an application at Warm Springs dash NSN dot GOV (https://warmsprings-nsn.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Final-Oct-Cares-Act-application.pdf ) . For questions you can email cares@wstribes.org

There is also now a Warm Springs CARES fund to help Tribal Member owned small business. The deadline to apply is November 20th. You can contact Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team for an application or find links on today’s Community Calendar on KWSO dot ORG.

10/28 The Madras High School Future Center wants Juniors and Seniors to know that FAFSA and ORSAA are now open. Scholarships are opening too. You can connect with the Future Center to learn more. There will be a Virtual Financial Aid Night tomorrow night from 6-7pm. Link in “Class of 2021” Virtual Counselor Office Classroom.

It’s hunting season on and off the Warm Springs Reservation. Please remember your tags and ID when you are hunting. Be aware of area closures to hunting due to wildfire. If you need assistance with getting your online Tribal Tag email wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org or call 541-553-2001 during business hours. You can read more about hunting season on the Spilyay Tymoo’s WEBSITE at WS News dot ORG.

