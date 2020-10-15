KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 10/15/20

No new cases of Covid-19 were reported in today’s (10/15/20) Community Update from the Warm Springs Covid-19 Response Team.

On Wednesday (10/14/20) 19 Rapid tests were conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

Zero (0) tests were positive

4 tests were sent to the State Lab

No test results returned from the State Lab

There have been 374 positive tests of Covid-19

3748 tests have been done in Warm Springs since testing began.

There are 11 Active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs and 18 close contacts are being followed.

—

Please remember to get your flu vaccine to protect you and your family from seasonal influenza.

Flu shot clinics continue on Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays 1:30-3:30 in the Agency Longhouse Parking Lot. An additional late clinic is Thursdays 4-6pm in the same location.

To date 80 Federal Employees and 563 Warm Springs Community Members have gotten their flu shot.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION