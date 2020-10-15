Local News

KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 10/15/20

Sue Matters
No new cases of Covid-19 were reported in today’s (10/15/20) Community Update from the Warm Springs Covid-19 Response Team.

On Wednesday (10/14/20) 19 Rapid tests were conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

  • Zero (0) tests were positive
  • 4 tests were sent to the State Lab
  • No test results returned from the State Lab
  • There have been 374 positive tests of Covid-19
  • 3748 tests have been done in Warm Springs since testing began.

There are 11 Active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs and 18 close contacts are being followed.

 

Please remember to get your flu vaccine to protect you and your family from seasonal influenza.

Flu shot clinics continue on Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays 1:30-3:30 in the Agency Longhouse Parking Lot.  An additional late clinic is Thursdays 4-6pm in the same location.

To date 80 Federal Employees and 563 Warm Springs Community Members have gotten their flu shot.

 

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

