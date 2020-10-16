Local News

KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 10/16/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
28 Rapid tests were done at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center on Thursday, October 15, 2020 with 2 positive test results.

2 tests were sent to the state lab.  No results were returned from the state.

There are currently 12 active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs with 15 close contacts being followed by public health.

In today’s (10/16/20) Community Update from the Warm Springs Covid-19 Response Team:

  • 3778 total Covid-19 tests have been done in Warm Springs
  • 326 tests have returned positive
  • 6 test results are pending
  • 41 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19
  • 41 people have been discharged from the hospital
  • 9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

Have a safe weekend and please remember to wear a mask in public and maintain 6 feet of social distance from others.  Wash your hands frequently.  Use hand sanitizer especially before going into a store or after coming out.

Limit your outings to necessary tasks and avoid any gathering with folks from outside your immediate household members.

