KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 10/16/20

28 Rapid tests were done at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center on Thursday, October 15, 2020 with 2 positive test results.

2 tests were sent to the state lab. No results were returned from the state.

There are currently 12 active cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs with 15 close contacts being followed by public health.

In today’s (10/16/20) Community Update from the Warm Springs Covid-19 Response Team:

3778 total Covid-19 tests have been done in Warm Springs

326 tests have returned positive

6 test results are pending

41 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19

41 people have been discharged from the hospital

9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

—

Have a safe weekend and please remember to wear a mask in public and maintain 6 feet of social distance from others. Wash your hands frequently. Use hand sanitizer especially before going into a store or after coming out.

Limit your outings to necessary tasks and avoid any gathering with folks from outside your immediate household members.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION