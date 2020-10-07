KWSO News Covid-19 UPDATE 10/7/20

No additional cases of Covid-19 were reported in today’s (10/7/20) Warm Springs Community Covid-19 update.

!4 Rapid result tests were done on Tuesday (10/6/20) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center with 1 test sent to the state.

There are 13 active cases of Covid-19 and 30 close contacts being monitored by Public Health.

A total of 3631 tests have been done since testing began

There have been 365 Positive Cases.

40 people have been hospitalized with 40 discharged

9 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

Gov. Kate Brown says the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity is expanding to 80,000 tests per week. Coronavirus cases in Oregon have been climbing during the past few weeks. Health officials said that with Oregon’s jump in testing capacity, they recommend people who have symptoms of COVID-19 not only be tested but also people who have been in close contact with an infected person, regardless of whether they show symptoms. The rapid antigen tests, which are being provided by the federal government each week through the end of 2020, can diagnose COVID-19 in 15 minutes.

