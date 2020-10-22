KWSO News for Thu., Oct. 22, 2020

On Tuesday president Trump signed S. 832 which nullifies the Supplemental Treaty between the United States and the Confederated Tribes and Bands of Middle Oregon. You can read a statement from the President HERE. Earlier this month OPBs Emily Cureton talked with Louie Pitt about the fraudulent Treaty.

And this week – the fraudulent Supplemental Treaty of 1865 has been made null and void.

—

Warm Springs Agency continues to manage the Warm Springs reservation portion of the Lionshead Fire. They remind tribal members that Hunting, woodcutting and gathering remain closed throughout the FIRE AREAS. Hazardous fuel reduction including chipping operations and hazardous tree removal occurred yesterday along the B- 200 followed by the B-210, the B-510 and B-600 roads and from the B-180 and working south to the B-260. There are also continued grader machinery operations. Crews continue to ensure that fire is no longer active or burning along the fire perimeter. The fire is expected to maintain its current size, with minimal burning on the interior of the fire’s containment lines.

—

Oregon voters might notice changes in where they can turn in their ballots. Some counties have reduced the number of ballot drop sites due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ballot Drop sites remain the same for Jefferson County Voters. All ballots must be received in an official dropbox or at county election offices by 8 p.m. on November 3rd, postmarks do not count. Local Dropbox locations are: Culver City Hall, Metolius City Hall, Crooked River Ranch Admin area, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office on D street in Madras and in Warm Springs across the street from the post office. For Wasco County voters there is a drop box at the Maupin Civic Center, and in The Dalles at the County Courthouse on the 5th street entrance. . The day before Election Day the Wasco County Election board will provide an official “BALLOT BOX” at the Simnasho Longhouse from 7 AM to 2:30 PM.

—

The Jefferson County 509J school district announced that with the retirement of Evan Brown as Athletic Director at Madras High School – they would not seek a replacement until next fall with this year’s Covid-19 plan for short sports seasons. This week it was announced that the high school’s Vice Principal Mark Stewart would step up as the interim Athletic Director for the remainder of this school year. The announcement came out in this week’s BUFF ATHLETIC BRIEFING. Last month Stewart told KWSO that Season 1 which is going on right now consists of staggered conditioning work outs and practices.

All Pay to Play fees have been waived for this school year. There are some upcoming scrimmages for football and soccer but in order to meet OSAA Covid-19 guidelines, no spectators are allowed at competitions, only participants. Shortened seasons will be Winter Sports in January and February, Fall Sports in March and April and Spring Sports in May and June.